Johannesburg - Magistrate Tebogo Thupaatlase has found Duduzane Zuma not guilty of culpable homicide in the Randburg Magistrates' Court. The charge relates to a 2014 car crash that resulted in the death of Phumzile Dube. The Zimbabwean woman died after Zuma’s Porsche crashed into a minibus taxi on the M1 highway in Johannesburg.

The 35-year-old accused is the son of former president Jacob Zuma.

In court proceedings, Thupaatlase said Matron Madikana, who was in the taxi, was also a poor witness as she refused to answer some questions put to her during cross-examination.

The court concludes that the road was wet and that in such conditions, the driver has to take precautions when driving.

At his last appearance in June, Zuma's lawyer, Mike Hellens in closing arguments argued that his client could not be guilty of culpable homicide as he could not have known that he will lose control of his car.

But the State insists Zuma failed to be a prudent driver.

The accused's lawyer explained that his client's car went into aquaplane when it hit a pool of water and as a result he had no control and then crashed into a minibus taxi. He said there was no specific speed in law that Zuma was expected to drive at.

Given the wet road he was only required to drive with due care and not to stop on the freeway.

