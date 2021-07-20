Brrrrrr! Temperatures to hit -5°C in Gauteng from Thursday, possible flooding along Garden Route

A cold snap is expected to hit Gauteng, with temperatures expected to drop to as low as -5 degrees Celsius from Thursday, while possible flooding and heavy rain is expected along the Garden Route in the Western Cape. This is according to the South African Weather Service which warned about a cold snap that will hit parts of the country from tomorrow.

Weather forecaster Khumsa Masizana said the cold front was currently slipping into the country from the southern parts of the country, while another cold front would hit from the west. She said temperatures in Gauteng, particularly in the Vaal and parts of Ekurhuleni, would drop to as low as -5°C, to -2°C in Johannesburg and to 0°C in Pretoria. “The cold front that is hitting the country from the west of the country is going to make landfall in the Western Cape by Wednesday morning.

“This is going to result in a drop in temperatures across the country,” she explained. In Gauteng, Masizana said maximum temperatures would drop to between 8 and 12°C on Thursday and to between 10 and 16°C on Friday. “Gauteng cold snap we are expecting it to come on Thursday, where our max temperature range 8-12 across the province.

“Friday will still be cold, but there will be a small increase in temperature to between 10-16°C. “Temperatures will drop to below 0°C over the interior especially in the Vaal and Ekurhuleni on Thursday morning,” she said. The below 0°C temperatures are expected to hit while most South Africans will still be sleeping, around 3-4am, she said.

Masizana said farmers would likely be the most affected by the cold weather in Gauteng, with crops likely to suffer or die due to frost. She said temperatures were expected to gradually start increasing on Saturday after two days of freezing. In the Western Cape and the Eastern Cape, Masizana said heavy rain and possible floods were expected, particularly around the Garden Route area, while snowfall was expected around the mountain peaks.