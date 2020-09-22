Bushiri v Mboro: ‘Prophets’ to square off in high court over forex scam claims

Pretoria – The legal showdown between two of the country’s most famous “prophets” – Shepherd Bushiri and Paseka ‘Mboro’ Motsoeneng – will commence on Wednesday. In the case, Bushiri is trying to gag Mboro from badmouthing him about Bushiri’s alleged Forex commodity scam. Bushiri is asking for an urgent order against Mboro and Felicia Sibeko, who claimed she was defrauded by Bushiri. Prophet Paseka ‘Mboro’ Motsoeneng at the Pretoria High Court. Picture: Zelda Venter As part of the gag order he seeks, he also wants the Daily Sun to immediately remove all “defamatory statements” made by them regarding him, from social and print media. In part B of the application, it is stated Bushiri’s legal team, which is headed by advocate Dali Mpofu, will at a later stage return to court for an order declaring all these statements are defamatory of Bushiri.

During part B he will also ask that Bushiri, Sibeko and the newspaper issue an apology to him. Subsequent to this, he will claim R1 million in damages from them for “tainting his good name and reputation”.

The urgent gag application was called in court on Tuesday but it was agreed the matter would resume on Wednesday

Dressed in a white suit, Sibeko said outside court he did not have a vendetta against Bushiri, but was ready to face off with him in a bid to protect the vulnerable.

Bushiri, who called himself a prophet, businessman and humanitarian in his court papers, objected to, among others, a “press alert” issued by Sibeko, in which she said “My biggest mistake was to trust prophet Bushiri by investing R130 000 in his gold forex and commodities scheme”.

She claimed “Papa Bushiri”, whom she believed and prayed with, took her money.

Audio recordings in which these allegations were levelled against Bushiri were also posted on social media.

Bushiri said he did not take her money and during 2017, he invested in an unstructured forex trading and commodities scheme.

“At the time I believed that it was a legitimate scheme.”

He said it promised lucrative returns on the investment, which “naturally enticed him”.

He stated he had since discovered it was not legitimate and he, too, was a victim and not the mastermind of the scheme.

Pretoria News