'Business as usual' at Hoërskool Jan Viljoen after 50 learners removed from school

The Gauteng Department of Health has confirmed that it's business as usual at Hoërskool Jan Viljoen despite at least 50 learners being removed from the school. Speaking to IOL, spokesperson for the department Steve Mabona, said normal teaching and learning continued at the school.

Mabona confirmed that the learners had been taken out of the school. "The Gauteng Department of Education (can) confirm that about 50 learners left school to other schools, home schooling, etc. Also, note that indeed it is mainly white learners," he said. Mabona said all of these learners were voluntarily removed by their parents for various reasons.

Gauteng Education MEC, Panyaza Lesufi, visited the school on Thursday last week to monitor the situation. The school was thrust into the spotlight earlier this year after a group of black learners were allegedly chased by white learners. The Cape Times reported that a Grade 8 learner and some friends were dancing under a tree that some white learners claimed was their territory.

It is further alleged that white learners were further infuriated that the black learners were doing the Umlando dance and singing along to an amapiano song on a speaker. A parent told the publication that there were ongoing issues at the school. IOL