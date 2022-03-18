Businessman Edwin Sodi released on R150k bail in attempted murder case

Pretoria – Embattled businessman, Edwin Sodi was granted R150,000 bail by the Randburg Magistrate’s Court on Friday. Sodi has been charged with attempted murder, assault with intent to commit grievous bodily harm (GBH), and pointing of a firearm.

This comes after Sodi allegedly attacked his estranged wife, Nthateng Lerata and a friend in the couple’s Bryanston home last week Thursday. Police said he handed himself over at the Sandton police station on Tuesday accompanied by his legal representative, after a domestic violence case was reported on Monday. During his bail application on Friday, Sodi submitted an affidavit detailing his personal circumstances, what he does for a living, his assets, as well as his version of what transpired on the night of the incident.

Sergeant Jack Mabaso who was called on the stand, told the court that he is not opposing bail, saying the accused is not a flight risk and his address has been confirmed and he is a South African citizen. However, prosecutor Yusuf Baba opposed bail and said there is a real risk to the complainant, as well as a possibility that the applicant will interfere with state witnesses. Magistrate Nielen Karrikan granted Sodi bail with conditions including not to communicate or interfere with any of the witnesses directly or indirectly, and that he remains at his premises. Also, any movement should be communicated with investigating officer.

Bail conditions include:

- Not to communicate or interfere with any of the witnesses directly or indirectly

- Remain at his premises - any movement to be communicated with IO

No reporting condition made; IO knows where he resides & can check on him any time — NPASouthAfrica (@NPA_Prosecutes) March 18, 2022 The matter has been postponed to May 31. Sodi and his Blackhead Consulting firm are implicated in the R255-million fraud and corruption case related to the Free State asbestos removal tender project. Allegations are that the contract was awarded to his company through an illegal unsolicited bid and that millions of rands were channelled to political heavyweights and top officials, who were involved in the contract.

