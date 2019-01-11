Picture: Henk Kruger/African News Agency/ANA

Pretoria - Train operator Metrorail said on Friday its service between Belle Ombre-Mabopane-Pretoria and Garankuwa-Pretoria had been severely disrupted due to overhead catenary wires being stolen at Wintersnest. It said trains from Mabopane and Garankuwa stations were turning around at Wintersnest station as a result and advised commuters to expect delays of more than 60 minutes since only a single railway could be used for the upward and downward movement for the two corridors.

Metrorail said it had arranged shuttle trains and buses for commuters with valid monthly and weekly tickets. Technical teams had already started assessing the extent of damages and would begin to replace the stolen wires as soon as possible.

The rail operator said the Mountain View line was still closed after a train crash that killed three people and injured more than 200 others earlier this week.

"Metrorail management would like to appeal to all commuters not to assault or harass its personnel as and when experiencing challenges within the rail operational environment because this affects their emotional well-being and compromises safety of everyone," it said.

African News Agency/ANA