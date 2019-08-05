The Democratic Alliance in Gauteng has called for an investigation into a taxi accident on Monday morning that left 21 learners injured. Picture: Dimpho Maja

Durban - The Democratic Alliance in Gauteng has called for an investigation into a taxi accident on Monday morning that left 21 learners injured. The accident took place on Reinecke Street, Carletonville, when a taxi carrying the schoolchildren collided with a vehicle.

DA Gauteng MPL and shadow MEC for education, Khume Ramulifho, called on the Gauteng Department of Education (GDE) to investigate the cause of the accident.

"We will monitor the investigations into this accident to ensure that the causes are identified and those implicated face the course of the law.

"The DA is calling for the department to consider scholar transport as part of school safety strategy. This must include private vehicles transporting learners to and from schools," said Ramulifho.

