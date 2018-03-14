Johannesburg - Former crime intelligence officer Morris Tshabalala is expected to appear in the Pretoria Specialised Commercial Crimes Court on Wednesday.

He faces charges of fraud, theft and corruption. He will apply for bail for a second time, based on new facts.

Tshabalala, alias Captain KGB, was arrested in December while checking in with his parole officer in Pretoria central and charged with theft and defrauding the police.

The crime intelligence officer faces charges including theft and defrauding the slush fund of the South African Police Service (SAPS) crime intelligence unit of more than R500 000.

According to the charge sheet, Tshabalala, in one instance, defrauded the SAPS by falsifying that R470,000 was “needed to pay for blinds and curtains for a safe house” and he pocketed more than R200 000 from it.

He also faces a charge of corruption relating to R50 000 he received.

Tshabalala was arrested by police watchdog Independent Police Investigative Directorate (IPID) officers outside the correctional services department headquarters in Pretoria central. He was there to meet his parole officer.

Despite having at least two criminal convictions, for armed robbery, masterminding a cash-in-transit heist and attempted murder, Tshabalala had the highest police clearance, and was employed by the crime intelligence unit.

"Captain KGB" was previously arrested in 1994, and convicted in 1996 for robbery with aggravating circumstances. He was sentenced to ten years behind bars.

After serving just over two years, at the Groenpunt Maximum Correctional Service Centre, Tshabalala was released. He was then re-employed by SAPS after he was released on parole.

On March 9, Tshabalala was rushed to an external hospital after he reportedly tried to commit suicide. At the time, Correctional Services told African News Agency (ANA) that Tshabalala was unwell.

“We can confirm that inmate Morris Lesiba Tshabalala had to be treated by our medical personnel after reporting that he was not feeling well,” said spokesperson Singabakho Nxumalo.

“The inmate was stabilised and subsequently transferred to an outside facility for further medical examination.”

African News Agency/ANA