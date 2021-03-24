Car owner helps police arrest Joburg Uber driver wanted for kidnapping, hijacking

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email Share

JOBURG – The Uber driver had worked with other accomplices to hijack and kidnap a vehicle parts delivery driver, using a face mask to blindfold him in the process. Police said the 35-year-old suspect was arrested with the help of the vehicle owner who assisted police in bringing the suspect to book. Joburg central police spokesperson Captain Xoli Mbele said the suspect, with other accomplices, hijacked a Nissan NP300 bakkie in November last year. “Suspects blocked the victim with a white Toyota Quantum and a grey Toyota Corolla; three jumped out and pointed firearms at him. They forced him to sit in the middle while two suspects jumped in and drove off. “They blindfolded him with his face mask and took him to a Toyota Quantum where he was forced to lie down. The company vehicle was carrying vehicle parts worth R500 000; they took it to George Goch hostel where they offloaded it,” said Mbele.

He said the vehicle was recovered at the hostel after they informed the police of its whereabouts. They also provided the police with the car registration which linked the e-hailing driver to the crime.

“They managed to take the registration of a grey Toyota Corolla and it was circulated. The owner of the vehicle assisted the police and brought the suspect with him to the station,” he said.

The suspect was arrested at the Joburg central police station and will face hijacking and kidnapping charges at the Johannesburg Magistrate’s Court, where he is expected to appear tomorrow.

Joburg central station commander Brigadier Perumal commended the working relationship between the police and the community. He urged the police to trace and arrest outstanding suspects.

IOL