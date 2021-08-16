Caretaker arrested for allegedly raping a 6-year-old girl at church

Johannesburg - A 48-year-old caretaker at a Roodepoort church has been arrested for allegedly raping a 6-year-old girl. The incident is alleged to have happened at church.

Gauteng police spokesperson Colonel Kay Makhubele said a case was opened on Saturday around 2pm regarding a rape that occurred “at one big church in Roodepoort”. “It is alleged that a six-year-old girl was raped by the church caretaker in Roodepoort in the church premises. She was seen crying coming out of the church and someone called the police. “Police acted swiftly by arresting the suspect on the spot and the case is being investigated by family Violence, Children Protection and Sexual Offences Specialised unit,” said Makhubele.

It has not been revealed yet where in the church the rape happened. The suspect was due to appear in at the Roodepoort Magistrates court on Monday. Last week, Gauteng MEC for Education Panyaza Lesufi revealed that a 6-year-old girl from Khensani Primary School was raped inside a toilet on the school premises recently.

The child was on her way to the toilet when she was followed – unaware – by one of the general workers, who allegedly raped her. According to the girl’s statement made to the police in Soshanguve, the incident happened on August 2, but it was reported the next day. The police were told that the girl had just finished relieving herself when the alleged perpetrator entered the toilet.