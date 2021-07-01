Cash-in-transit robber shot dead as his accomplices flee empty-handed

Johannesburg - An alleged cash-in-transit robber was shot dead on Thursday morning when he and his three accomplices allegedly accosted security guards, and tried to steal the money they were transporting. Another suspect was shot and wounded while two others managed to escape. Police also confiscated two firearms allegedly used in the commission of the crime and no money was taken.

Gauteng Police spokesperson Colonel Athlenda Mathe said the incident occurred at around 8.30am at the R55 Mall in Centurion,. She said two security officials were collecting money when they were accosted by four men outside the mall wounding one of them. “Other security officials gave chase and police back-up was also activated. A shoot-out ensued which led to one suspect being fatally wounded. Another another suspect was also wounded and taken to a nearby hospital under police guard,” Mathe said.

“Police have also recovered two money boxes that were stolen by the suspects as well as two firearms that were used in the commission of the crime. Mathe said police have launched a manhunt for the two remaining suspected who fled. In another incident, a man in his 40s was critically injured on Wednesday afternoon in an armed robbery at a mall on End Street in Doornfontein.

ER24’s Russel Meiring said their paramedics arrived just after 2pm and found the man inside the mall. “Paramedics assessed the man and found that he had sustained a gunshot wound to his head, leaving him in a critical condition. “The man was treated and provided advanced life support before being transported to a private hospital for urgent care,” Meiring said.