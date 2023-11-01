Caught in the act: Two robbers accosted by cops in Joburg CBD while choking a woman, and searching her

Two men, both aged 28, were arrested by the Johannesburg Metropolitan Police Department (JMPD) for robbery and possession of a dangerous weapon in Hillbrow. Superintendent Xolani Fihla, spokesperson for the JMPD said the duo was arrested by the metro police’s undercover reaction unit near the infamous Vannin Court - a well-known hijacked building characterised with violent crime.

“On Sunday, October 29, whilst conducting foot patrols at Twist Street and Pietersen Street in Hillbrow following robberies happening around Vannin Court, officers heard a lady screaming and noticed two males, with one choking her from behind and the other male searching her,” said Fihla. The JMPD officers intervened immediately, by confronting the assailants and apprehend both of them. Two men, both aged 28, were arrested by members of the Johannesburg Metro Police Department after they were caught in the act of robbing a woman, and choking her. Picture: JMPD “When searched, a knife, a cellphone, a power bank and a driver's license were found in their possession. Upon apprehension, it was discovered that the suspects are linked to several robberies in the area including the robbery of tourists as seen in multiple videos circulating on social media,” said Fihla.

Spokesperson for the Joburg Metro Police Department, Superintendent Xolani Fihla. Picture: JMPD The two were detained at the Hilbrow police station where a case docket was opened for further investigation. In September, IOL reported that the Vannin Court building was also on the radar when City of Joburg officials went on an operation to cut the lights at several hijacked buildings in the inner city as public officials continue to take a tough stance in the aftermath of the deadly fire that claimed over 75 lives at the Usindiso Building in Marshalltown. In September, Joburg MMC for public safety Dr Mgcini Tshwaku joined by MMC of transport Kenny Kunene visited the infamous Vannin Court in Hillbrow. File Picture: Timothy Bernard/Independent Media At the time, Angela Rivers, chairperson of the Joburg Property Owners and Managers Association, said that there were at least 57 hijacked buildings in the Joburg inner city. Most of the hijacked buildings, it was alleged, were state-owned.

The city-owned Usindiso building had been hijacked from the Gauteng Department of Social Development since around 2019. The city was criticised for allowing the building, which was in a poor state, to remain hijacked and for so long until at least 77 died in the tragedy. The department had leased the building from the city and was using it as a shelter for abused women and children. By the time of the deadly fire at the end of August, the building was home to at least 200 families, including former abused women and children, along with many who were undocumented immigrants.