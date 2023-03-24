Celebrity doctor linked to Facebook rapist Thabo Bester leaves rented Hyde Park mansion

Johannesburg – Dr Nandipha Magudumana, the celebrity doctor linked with Facebook rapist Thabo Bester, has allegedly abandoned her rented Hyde Park mansion. It is believed Magudumana left the house earlier this week following the revelations about her alleged lover, rapist and murderer Thabo Bester, who is now believed to have escaped from a Mangaung prison last May.

Bester had supposedly died when a fire broke out in his prison cell last year, but the DNA of the deceased did not match his mothers. Police and Correctional Services are still investigating. According to Groundup, the celebrity doctor abruptly removed her possessions and left her rented mansion on Tuesday. A security guard at the home confirmed this to Groundup journalists who visited the home on Wednesday morning and said several trucks had arrived to move possessions from the home. The guard added that Magudumana had been evicted due to non-payment of rent.

Representatives of the landlord, who also showed up, told the Groundup journalists that some of the things that were removed from the building belonged to the property company. It is also alleged that the property next door was being renovated to become the doctor’s new wellness clinic, but the property has also been abandoned. This comes after multiple reports alleging that Magudumana was Bester’s accomplice in escaping from prison after it was revealed that Magudumana collected the body from the Mangaung Correctional Centre, claiming to be Bester’s customary law wife.

Magudumana had approached the court claiming custody of the body. Images of a man believed to be Bester shopping with Magudumana and her daughter in a Woolworths in Sandton in June 2022, almost two months after Bester was reported to have died in his prison cell. The whereabouts of the doctor are unknown. However, according to Groundup, there have been several rumours doing the rounds about Bester and Magudumana’s whereabouts. Some reports say they have fled the country, while others have said they are still in Johannesburg.

Magudumana said she would be back at work at Optimum Medical Aesthetics next Wednesday, according a post on to her Instagram profile. Free State police spokesperson Brigadier Motantsi Makhele said investigations had reached a critical stage. Police Minister Bheki Cele also said last week police were tracking Bester after it appeared he escaped from prison.