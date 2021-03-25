Changing the face of Police Clearance Certificate Applications in Africa

Getting a South African Police Clearance has been the bane of many people’s existence. Not only does it take up to 6 to 8 weeks in some cases, but one never really knows when this vital document will be a necessity to complete travel or relocation obligations. Clearance Central is a vibrant organisation, based in Johannesburg South Africa, with offices in Zimbabwe as well as remote teams across Africa – namely Botswana, Kenya, Namibia, Zambia and growing. In just a few years, Clearance Central has managed to shift the bad aura around obtaining a Police Clearance Certificate , single-handedly cutting down the time it takes to obtain the document. Ever since the Covid-19 pandemic's ripple effects on life as we know it, Clearance Central has put it upon itself to make one less thing stressful for South Africans and Zimbabweans by finding a seamless method that guarantees swift turnarounds when it comes to applicants receiving their original PCC documents, no matter where in the world they may be. “We understand that the world is shifting at a fast pace, and it’s important for the civil service industry to keep up with the demand of Police Clearance Certificate requests, along with the document Apostille certification needs of people. Our aim is to become champions at delivering a tried and trusted offering in this regard.” – Hamilton, a Consultant at Clearance Central.

Nations that are signatories to the Apostille Convention (Convention de La Haye du 5 octobre 1961), require documents to be Apostiled with a seal of verification from DIRCO.

What this means is that after you have received the original document or certificate you applied for, you are only then able to legally engage in activities such as employment, travel arrangements and marriage overseas once the required document for your particular need has been attested by your respective embassy or by means of Apostille authentication.

Documents which require this form of legalisation are:

Unabridged birth certificates

Marriage certificates

Passport copies

Letters of no impediment

Educational documents such as degrees, diplomas, higher education certificates and academic transcripts

Contracts and trade documents

All of the above mentioned documents and processes are all handled by Clearance Central, with application forms available on the website, and if you’re ever in need of assistance that sees to it that the job gets done right when it comes to your documentation needs, then look no further.