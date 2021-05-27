City of Joburg condemns vandalism of BRT station by protesters

Johannesburg - City of Joburg’s Transport Department has condemned the vandalism of the Rea Vaya BRT infrastructure, allegedly by protesters in Soweto on Monday night.

The ticketing office machine wiring system was stolen and windows were all broken. The station is closed and the City said passengers would be advised when it will be reopened.

Transport MMC Nonhlanhla Makhuba said 10 buses, eight from Litsamaiso and two from Piotrans bus operating companies, were damaged during the protest.

“The buses were attacked with stones resulting in the breaking of windows.

“Three passengers and two drivers were injured and received medical assistance.”

Estimated cost of the damage will be determined in due course and that so far three Rea Vaya stations in Noordgesig, Bosmont and Westbury have been damaged due to community protests, she said.

Makhuba said they always encourage communities to engage with the council on service delivery problems and challenges.

“This incident of lawlessness and disorder has once again deprived Soweto residents, workers, tertiary students, scholars and patients who use this service, access to affordable public transport.

“The City condemns the vandalism of public infrastructure, which is aimed at providing a service to the public.”

Makhuba has called on the police to ensure that those responsible face the full might of the law. She also urged residents to find amicable solutions to service delivery issues and concerns.

The City has advised passengers who were using the Noordgesig Station to use Orlando Stadium and Noordgesig Extension stations.

IOL