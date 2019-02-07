File picture: Itumeleng English/African News Agency (ANA) Archives

JOHANNESBURG - The City of Johannesburg’s public safety department on Thursday said it was working to develop a new disaster management strategy and policies. The department said the city constantly experienced growth both in development and population and faced underlying vulnerability such as ageing infrastructure and both natural and human-induced hazards, posing major disaster risks to residents.

"In addition to the existing natural disasters that occur in the city such as fires and floods, the city needs to also be fully prepared for potential man-made disasters and even sabotage attacks," it said.

The department will through the year announce events and training opportunities on disaster management, targeting various levels of the administration.

"We will continue to work towards instilling a culture (where) Disaster Management is everyone’s business," it said.

