City of Tshwane granted an interim interdict against its striking workers

Following a week-long unlawful and illegal protest by employees affiliated with the SA Municipal Workers Union (Samwu), the Labour Court in Braamfontein, Johannesburg granted a temporary interdict against the striking workers of the City of Tshwane on Friday. Samwu members who were striking for salary increases have been accused of intimidating their non-striking colleagues and have caused damage to properties during their strike.

The city approached the Labour Court on an urgent basis and the court correctly declared the strike action unlawful and unprotected. It ordered the striking employees to disperse and further restrained them from participating in the unlawful strike/unprotected strike action and performing any acts in continuation or furtherance thereof. Additionally, the striking workers are prohibited from destroying any public or private property, or from intimidating any city employees.

A total of 15 employees have been arrested and charged with public violence and are facing three internal charges which may lead to their dismissal. Spokesperson for the City of Tshwane, Sipho Stuurman said: “Tshwane trusts that the Samwu leadership will respect and comply with the court order and allow the striking workers to return to work and discharge their responsibilities of providing service delivery to the residents and customers.” The city has assured customers that plans to fast-track the backlog of service interruptions as a result of the unlawful and unprotected strike will be put in place.