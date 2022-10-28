City of Tshwane urges residents to take measles vaccine

Johannesburg – The health department in the City of Tshwane has urged all residents of the city to get vaccinated against measles following the recent case that was reported on October 21, and the outbreak in Limpopo. The city has had 11 laboratory-confirmed cases reported since May.

City of Tshwane health MMC Rina Marx said, “These cases remain sporadic across Tshwane with no indication of a cluster outbreak at this stage of reporting.” In the Greater Sekhukhune district in Limpopo there have been several new measles cases that have recently been reported. Marx said, “(The) National Institute for Communicable Diseases (NICD) observed that vaccination in the area has dropped.Those who have been infected are aged between 9 months and 24 years old.”

She has also taken the opportunity to remind the residents about the severity of measles. “Measles is a contagious disease which is caused by a virus which mainly spreads through infectious airborne respiratory droplets from infected persons who are coughing or sneezing. “Children, specifically those under one year of age, may develop complicated measles that could include pneumonia, eye complications and inflammation of the brain.

“The virus can also remain active on surfaces or in the air for up to two hours. Measles is a human disease and does not affect animals.” Measles symptoms are similar to the symptoms for a common flu or Covid-19 infection, which include a fever, runny nose, red eyes and cough. However, a skin rash later develops in the form of tiny red spots, which usually start to appear in the face then spread to the rest of the body.

Parents are urged to take their children to the nearest health facility to ensure that vaccinations are up to date, especially when there are symptoms present. “Vaccinations have proved to be highly effective and have saved millions of lives throughout the world,” said Marx. The city promised to monitor the situation closely, with its outbreak response teams on standby and ready to manage the situation and mitigate the spread, should it be necessary.