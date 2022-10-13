City of Tshwane urges residents to use water sparingly

Johannesburg - The City of Tshwane has urged its residents to use water sparingly, as a large swathe of Gauteng continues to be affected by reduced water flow under stage-2 water restrictions imposed on it by Rand Water. City of Tshwane councillor Daryl Johnston said: “It is important to note that Rand Water has restricted flow to our reservoirs by 30% across the city, a situation that has put pressure on our water network’s ability to service all households.”

While 14 reservoirs in Johannesburg have a water-flow restriction of 30%, 11 have water-flow restrictions of 50-70%, which has led to the city having to make difficult choices, such as cutting off water to some areas for eight days in a row. Johnston said: “The City of Tshwane sympathises with the residents of Johannesburg, and we hope the initiatives taken by their leadership will help resolve the water challenges there. This should serve as a lesson that the water restrictions are serious, and as Tshwane residents we need to comply.” The City of Tshwane has also had its own water woes, which have seen vulnerable areas such as Soshanguve and Mooikloof run out of water temporarily.

However, relief has been granted to these areas thanks to Rand Water. “During a meeting with Rand Water, it came out that the City of Tshwane is doing well with regard to saving water. In this regard, I would like to thank our residents for using water sparingly. Let us continue working together to save water,” said Johnston. IOL