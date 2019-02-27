Picture: Pixabay

Johannesburg - A man employed by a company contracted to Johannesburg's electricity provider City Power has been arrested for soliciting a bribe from a resident, mayor Herman Mashaba said on Wednesday. The man will appear in the Johannesburg Magistrate’s Court on corruption and extortion charges after demanding R2 000 to reconnect electricity for the resident after it was cut off over a R320 000 bill.

The contractor was caught after the resident informed the city’s Group Forensic and Investigation Services team which set up a sting operation together with members of the police Directorate for Priority Crime Investigation, known as the Hawks.

The resident had paid R1 000 to have their electricity reconnected and the contractor was demanding the other half of the bribe.

"I would like to commend the resident who refused to be part of any corrupt activity and reported the matter to our team which acted swiftly to deal with the matter," Mashaba said in a statement.

"Corruption has no place in this administration and we will work tirelessly, and in collaboration with law enforcement agencies, to ensure that the residents of Johannesburg receive the quality services they deserve."

He urged Johannesburg residents to report fraud and corruption through the city's 24-hour tip-off hotline.

African News Agency/ANA