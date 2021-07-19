City Power contractors arrested over alleged bribes for electricity reconnection

Pretoria – Johannesburg’s power utility, City Power, on Monday welcomed the arrest of two of its contractors on charges of soliciting bribes from customers. “The two were arrested over the weekend in Bramley after collecting about R6 000 from a customer who they threatened with cut-offs. It was discovered that they are part of the contractors employed by City Power based at Lenasia depot,” the utility’s spokesperson, Isaac Mangena, said in a statement.

The two allegedly approached a customer who was in arrears with payments to City Power and demanded R6 000 to restore their electricity. “The customer notified the police and the City Power revenue protection unit, who pounced on the two after reconnecting the customer and receiving the money. ’’The two, who are linked to other incidents of soliciting bribes around Hursthill and Lenasia, were driving an unmarked car but wearing City Power work suits,” said Mangena.

An internal investigation has been launched to find out how the pair got the City Power work suits when they are not employees. “A case of illegally tempering with municipal infrastructure, corruption and soliciting money has been opened at Sandringham police station. Another case was being opened by a customer against the two at Brixton,” said Mangena. “We commend the customer for doing the right thing and reporting these criminals. City Power has zero tolerance to corruption, and appeals to customers to report any City Power employee or contractor who requests payment before doing their job.”