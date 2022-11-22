City Power disconnects services in Hillbrow due to over R5m unpaid debt

Pretoria – Johannesburg City Power on Monday disconnected its service at a block of flats in Hillbrow following a debt of over R5m. The utility tried to cut off the electricity last week Friday, however, residents attacked the technicians with rocks and other objects.

Speaking to Newzroom Afrika, City Power spokesperson Isaac Mangena said one of the technicians is in an a comma in hospital. Mangena said they also targeted other areas around Hillbrow including a building which had a uSave supermarket which owed almost R8m. “This is a lot of money owed by a block of flats which to us we see them as businesses because they are owned by landlords and body corporates who make money out of the tenants but don’t pay for services supplied to them by the City.”

Mangena said they would continue with the cut-off even though they were intimidated and attacked. “It’s unfair to have a certain portion of people paying electricity and the other portion is subsidising those who don’t want to pay, its even more unfair that those who don’t want to pay are those who operate businesses. “We are losing a lot of equipment due to loadshedding, vandalism and theft and we need money to replace the equipment.”

Mangena said there’s also government building within the CBD which owes over R35m and they had to disconnect its services “This is a government building, this is a building that is supposed to be taking responsibility in terms of making sure that other entities don’t run their businesses with the money they owe us.” IOL