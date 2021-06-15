City Power launches probe into Crosby newly-weds’ deaths

Durban – City Power has launched an investigation into the deaths of a Joburg couple who were allegedly electrocuted in their home at the weekend. The bodies of Crosby newly-weds, Zaheer Sarang and Nabeelah Khan, were discovered in their bathroom. It is alleged that Khan had gone into the shower and was electrocuted when she touched the tap and Sarang was also electrocuted when he tried to save his wife.

"CEO Mongezi Ntsokolo has requested a team to launch an urgent investigation into the allegations that a couple was killed by a faulty electricity connection, attributed to the illegal connections in the area," City Power said. Spokesperson, Isaac Mangena, said the team is busy with a preliminary investigation to establish the facts. "We will provide details at a later stage. While we are busy with investigations, we urge residents to desist from tampering with electricity infrastructure, vandalism and illegal connections which may lead to circuit malfunctioning," Mangena said.

Gauteng SAPS spokesperson, Captain Mavela Masondo, said an inquest docket has been opened. Police are awaiting the results of a post mortem. Yesterday, residents living in Rustenburg staged a protest over power outages. Zinniaville Rustenburg protest. Residents are furious because there has been no power for two days. @NWPGOV @RustenbrgHerald pic.twitter.com/1C6BOaMv8T — Yusuf Abramjee (@Abramjee) June 14, 2021

South African singer, Jesse Clegg, took to Twitter last night to complain about a power outage in Linden. "@CityPowerJhb Insane situation here in Linden. Had no power since last Friday, unrelated to load shedding. Substation has tripped, supposedly a simple fix but can’t get anyone to come out. No electricity, security risk and freezing cold with a new born in the house! Pls assist!" he tweeted.