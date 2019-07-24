Johannesburg City Power announced that they have increased the number of technicians in areas that are prone to repeat unplanned power outages due to wintry weather conditions. Picture: Henk Kruger/African News Agency (ANA)

Johannesburg - Johannesburg City Power on Wednesday announced that they have increased the number of technicians in areas that are prone to repeat unplanned power outages due to wintry weather conditions and cold temperatures that have gripped the City. Spokesperson Isaac Mangena said electricity network was currently experiencing capacity constraints and under these conditions, the electrical system was prone to unplanned outages resulting from overloading and increase in consumption demand.

"We are equipping our technicians with fast-moving spares and strategic materials. More teams have been put on standby so that they can be dispatched to attend to outages and respond to emergency calls," said Mangena.

"City Power has, however, put [a] plan in place to tackle such unplanned outages, the key focus of the plan is to attend to those areas that experience repeated unplanned outages on the same day or week. City Power has also prioritised resources to address those areas where there are capacity challenges."

He said the plan has also driven City Power technicians to repair and replace those parts of the network that have contributed to repeated power outages.

"Constant monitoring of the network, maintenance and implementation of new technologies form part of our efforts to reduce [the] number of outages affecting our customers," said Mangena.

"However these efforts are not only dependent on City Power alone to stave off power outages, we urge our communities to save electricity."

Weather forecast said the temperatures will stay low for the rest of the week.

