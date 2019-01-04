Clint Brink and his wife Steffi van Wyk-Brink. Picture: Tracey Adams/African News Agency (ANA) Archives

Cape Town - Cape Town actor Clint Brink and his wife Steffi van Wyk-Brink have described their trauma after being held up at gunpoint during a robbery in Midrand on New Year’s Day. Clint, 38, and his fitness coach wife were at an Engen garage when two men stormed in at 8.50pm.

The victims, including the couple, escaped unharmed and shortly after the incident, Clint took to Twitter to tell followers about their ordeal.

He tweeted: “So 2019 kicked off with a bang. My wife and I and a few patrons at Woolworths/Engen in Midrand just got help up at gunpoint by 4 men. (sic)”

He added: “Two suspects walked into Woolworths, pulled out firearms and demanded cashiers empty the registers while another two men demanded customers’ phones and wallets.”

So 2 guys casually strolls in to woolies.walks behind the counter..puls a gun out and tells the cashiers to empty the registers...Two other men later walk in asking for phones and wallets..then merrily walk off in to the sun set...#WelcomeToSouthAfrica #WelcomeToJHB — Clint Brink (@ClintOnTheBrink) January 2, 2019

In later tweets, he assured followers that they were “fine and unharmed”.

“On that note... time to hit the sack. Even though we got robbed at gunpoint, gym must still happen tomorrow morning.”

Earlier this week, Clint told the Daily Voice he was on holiday and not yet “work ready”.

“Aweh, I needed to switch off BIG time ... 2018 was hard work for me,” he said.

