Clint Brink and his wife Steffi van Wyk-Brink. Picture: Tracey Adams/African News Agency (ANA) Archives
Cape Town - Cape Town actor Clint Brink and his wife Steffi van Wyk-Brink have described their trauma after being held up at gunpoint during a robbery in Midrand on New Year’s Day.

Clint, 38, and his fitness coach wife were at an Engen garage when two men stormed in at 8.50pm.

The victims, including the couple, escaped unharmed and shortly after the incident, Clint took to Twitter to tell followers about their ordeal.

He tweeted: “So 2019 kicked off with a bang. My wife and I and a few patrons at Woolworths/Engen in Midrand just got help up at gunpoint by 4 men. (sic)”

He added: “Two suspects walked into Woolworths, pulled out firearms and demanded cashiers empty the registers while another two men demanded customers’ phones and wallets.”

In later tweets, he assured followers that they were “fine and unharmed”.

“On that note... time to hit the sack. Even though we got robbed at gunpoint, gym must still happen tomorrow morning.”

Earlier this week, Clint told the Daily Voice he was on holiday and not yet “work ready”.

“Aweh, I needed to switch off BIG time ... 2018 was hard work for me,” he said.

Daily Voice