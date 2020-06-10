Collins Khosa death: Ipid orders action be taken against seven police officers

Johannesburg - Internal processes would now be conducted by the Johannesburg Metro Police Department (JMPD) following recommendations contained in an Independent Police Investigative Directorate (Ipids) report into the death of Collins Khosa.

Ipid said on Tuesday that it had sent the report to the JMPD. The report recommends that five JMPD officers and two SAPS police officers should face disciplinary action for Khosa's death.

Khosa died in April following an altercation with SANDF members. It has been reported that Ipid's report had contained testimonies of witnesses who were present when the altercation took place.





Khosa's wife had maintained that Khosa was assaulted after SANDF members entered their residence in Alexandra and began arguing and proceeded to assault Khosa. She said his death was as a result of trauma afflicted by the beatings from the SANDF officers.





Witnesses told Ipid investigators that they had seen the assault on Khosa, Two of the witnesses said they had also been assaulted by the soldiers after they were seen recording the incident.





Investigators were also told that JMPD officers stood by and watched as Khosa was assaulted. Ipid has recommended that the five JMPD officers should face disciplinary action along with the two SAPS police officers.





JMPD's Wayne Minnaar confirmed that the unit had received Ipid's report. He said internal processes were underway through an investigation into the matter. No action has been taken against the officers pending finalisation of internal processes, Minnaar said.





Last week, it emerged that an SANDF board inquiry into Khosa’s death and the SANDF member’s behaviour had found that the members had not acted in a manner that led to Khosa’s death.





A criminal case on the matter is still pending.





Political Bureau