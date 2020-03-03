Combined R100m PowerBall and Powerball PLUS jackpots up for grabs
Cape Town - The combined PowerBall and PowerBall PLUS jackpots for 3 March 2020 are estimated at a staggering R100 million.
The jackpot for PowerBall is estimated at R42 million and R58 million for PowerBall PLUS.
The winner(s) will join the biggest PowerBall and PowerBall Plus jackpot winners in 2020.
“We are really excited that in a space of a month, Powerball and Powerball PLUS estimated combined jackpots are at a sizeable R100 million. Since 2015, Ithuba has paid out over R13.2 billion to winners across all the National Lottery games, with the notable record-breaking R232 million Powerball jackpot that was won in February 2019 – making it the highest jackpot ever won, not only in South Africa but Africa at large”, said Busisiwe Msizi, Head of Corporate Relations at Ithuba.
In February, a player from Roodepoort won the PowerBall jackpot with a grand total of R114 580 902.70. This was the first jackpot of over R100 million to be won in 2020, after 19 rollovers.
In the last financial year, Ithuba contributed over R1.6 billion towards good causes. It is believed that no other South African National Lottery operator has reached these milestones.
"Winning large sums of money can be a traumatic experience as most winners are not financially savvy and mostly have no idea as to how they can invest their winnings. It is for this reason Ithuba offers free financial advice and trauma counselling to all winners of R50 000 and above," said the national lottery operator in a statement released on Tuesday.IOL