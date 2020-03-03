Combined R100m PowerBall and Powerball PLUS jackpots up for grabs

Cape Town - The combined PowerBall and PowerBall PLUS jackpots for 3 March 2020 are estimated at a staggering R100 million.

The jackpot for PowerBall is estimated at R42 million and R58 million for PowerBall PLUS.

The winner(s) will join the biggest PowerBall and PowerBall Plus jackpot winners in 2020.

“We are really excited that in a space of a month, Powerball and Powerball PLUS estimated combined jackpots are at a sizeable R100 million. Since 2015, Ithuba has paid out over R13.2 billion to winners across all the National Lottery games, with the notable record-breaking R232 million Powerball jackpot that was won in February 2019 – making it the highest jackpot ever won, not only in South Africa but Africa at large”, said Busisiwe Msizi, Head of Corporate Relations at Ithuba.

In February, a player from Roodepoort won the PowerBall jackpot with a grand total of R114 580 902.70. This was the first jackpot of over R100 million to be won in 2020, after 19 rollovers.