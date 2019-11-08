Johannesburg- Hundreds of passengers were stranded on Friday morning after commuter service Gautrain failed to run trains along part of its route between Johannesburg and Pretoria and on the entire route between the wealthy Sandton district and OR Tambo International Airport.
"Due to a power outage, there is no train service between Midrand and Park stations and no trains from Sandton to OR Tambo. We urge passengers to make alternate transport arrangements until further notice," Gautrain said in mobile text message to customers.
Scores of frustrated commuters took to social media, blaming both Gautrain and state electricity utility Eskom for their failure to get to work and school on time, while others said they had missed their flights.