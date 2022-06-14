Concerns expressed over children, as young as 12, being trained to use firearms

Durban - The DA in Gauteng has expressed concerns over claims that children, as young as 12, are being 'trained' to use firearms. The party's Sandy Khathutshelo Mbuvha said crime in Jukulyn in Soshanguve is so rife that councillors and officials have to be escorted when working in the area.

"The DA is also concerned with the allegations received that children as young as 12 are being taught how to use firearms to advance the agenda of these crime syndicates and gangs who have appeared to be setting up their crime hubs within local abandoned RDP houses," he said. Mbuvha said there had also been attacks on emergency services where ambulance staff were robbed of tyres and batteries while en route to pick up patients. He said courier, furniture delivery vans and residents are also being targeted.