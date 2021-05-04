Concerns over rising cases of Covid-19 in Gauteng

JOHANNESBURG – THE Department of Health said it was concerned about rising number of Covid-19 infections across Gauteng.

According to the department, Sedibeng District kept recording new infection with the numbers spiking up in the past two weeks.

Sedibeng comprises areas such as Vereeniging, Meyerton, Boipatong, Vanderbijlpark and Sebokeng.

However, Joburg, Tshwane and Emfuleni has also being seeing a steady increase, said spokesperson Kwara Kekana.

On May 2, the total number of confirmed Covid-19 cases in Gauteng stood at 424 326 with 410 573 recoveries and 10 664 deaths.

There are 1 311 people hospitalised for Covid-19 in both public and private facilities, Kekana said.

“The department urges all people in the province to do their part to contain transmission of the virus by adhering to the preventative measures (physical distancing, wearing of masks, and hand hygiene), and to seek care early if you develop symptoms.

Kekaka said non-pharmaceutical measures remain the best method of containing the spread of the virus.

“We all have a part to play to stop the spread. Additionally, Gauteng will continue to monitor adherence to Covid-19 measures in communities, as well as in schools, workplace and public transport.”

Kekana also said that 78 941 health-care workers had been vaccinated in the province since the start of the Sisonke study vaccination programme as of Friday April 30.

Meanwhile, Health Minister Zweli Mkhize has confirmed that the deadly B.1.617 variant that is ravaging India has not been detected in South Africa.

This comes after reports that a case of the variant was found in a KwaZulu-Natal patient who had recently travelled to India.

“We have not detected the B.1.617 variant as yet in South Africa. However, we have consulted members of the the genomics team who have informed us that they have intensified their surveillance, not only to ensure that variant can be detected quickly but also to understand what the implications are for us in the context of B.1.351 being the dominant variant in South Africa,” Mkhize said.

South Africa’s ports of entry remain partially closed and there are no direct flights from India to South Africa.

IOL