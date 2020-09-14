Consumer Watch: Liqui Fruit recall erring on the side of caution

A batch of Liqui Fruit red grape juice, removed from sale initially over safety concerns, probably developed harmless tartaric salt crystals due to temperature or stabilisation issues. The salts are unlikely to injure children, despite claims to the contrary. Pioneer Foods, the producer of the brand, has confirmed that what was earlier thought to be shards of glass in the 330ml cans of red grape juice was potassium bitartrate, also known as tartaric acid. Winemakers know the acid as “wynsteen suur”, one of three main acids found in wine grapes alongside malic and citric acids. Last weekend, the company issued a national recall of a single batch of juice after three consumers complained they had found shards of glass in theirs. The National Consumer Commission (NCC) issued the alert late on Saturday night.

Tertius Carstens, the chief executive of Pioneer Foods/PepsiCo sub-Saharan Africa, said an investigation was immediately launched.

“Following extensive elemental testing at separate specialist laboratories, we have since received confirmation that the glass-like crystals seen in the Liqui Fruit 330ml red grape juice is in fact the crystalline form of a substance that is commonly found in high concentrations in grapes and products of grapes.”

Carstens said it had triggered the recall due to health and safety concerns, while awaiting the results of the technical analysis. That analysis found the shards not to be glass.

Dr Harris Steinman’s Facts SA laboratory conducted the analysis. He said: “Grapes juice is naturally high in tartaric acid and potassium. Potassium bitartrate crystals, which are salts of tartar, are harmless. They can precipitate out, presenting as glass-like particles, under chilly conditions or if the grape product has been kept a long time in storage.”

Potassium bitartrate is non-toxic, known as cream of tartar, which is a component in leavening agent, and commonly used in cooking for stabilising meringues and preventing crystalisation in sweets.

In wine, tartrates separate from wines during fermentation and ageing. They are formed when potassium and tartaric acid bond under specific circumstances to form crystals. In white wines, they can look like glass and are known as “white diamonds”; in red, they take on some of the wine’s pigment and become sediment.

The NCC said Pioneer Foods had communicated the laboratory results to the commission and that the crystals were tartrate salts.

Acting Consumer Commissioner Thezi Mabuza said the recall was important in ensuring consumers were protected. “The lab results... indicate that crystals formed post-production and the reasons thereof is still under investigation.

“Our primary purpose with regard to product recalls is to ensure that any unsafe product is... removed from the marketplace and hands of the consumers. It is important to remind consumers to return the product to the retailers of purchase for a full refund.”

Only a specific batch is believed to have been affected:

Pioneer Foods Product Code: 27327 Outer case barcode: 6001240225615 Shrink pack barcode: 6001240225608 Single unit barcode: 6001240225592 – (printed on side of can)

Specific date coding BB 01.04.2021 C TIME and BB 02.04.2021 C TIME

Pioneer Foods said on Friday it had removed about 70% of the product from general circulation.

“We’d like to thank all our retail and distribution partners, the National Consumer Commission and, most importantly, our loyal consumers for their understanding and assistance with this recall. We also apologise for any anxiety caused whilst we awaited the outcome of the detailed analysis of the crystals,” said Carstens.

The reason it is continuing with the recall is because the crystals should not be there.

“Although these crystals are naturally occurring and non-toxic, we can’t be 100% sure that they won’t cause harm to a child or toddler, who may swallow them. They are still sharp crystals. They dissolve easily in water, under certain conditions, but we don’t want to take any chances of anyone possibly coming to any harm... It has become more of a quality issue than a food safety issue.,”

Roelof Lotriet, the winemaker of Stellenbosch estate Delheim, has poured scorn on claims the crystals posed an risk, saying children at sugar and salt crystals “all the time”.

“I’ve yet to meet a winemaker who will not drink wine with crystals in it. They can develop when wines and juices are too cold, or because there is a stabilisation issue,” Lotriet said.

It was a cosmetic issue, not a food safety concern, he said. “There’s nothing wrong with juice or wine with crystals. If you’re going to freeze the product, it will kick out crystals.”

Lotriet called the recall an “overthe-top” response, saying the product was probably subjected to sub-optimal cold temperatures.

But while there might be nothing wrong with the juices, consumers will probably be put off by their presence.

