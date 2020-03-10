Convicted Dros rapist Ninow loses bid to appeal conviction and sentence

Pretoria - Convicted Dros rapist Nicholas Ninow has lost the first round in his bid to appeal against his life sentence.

Gauteng High Court Judge Papi Mosopa said there are no prospects that another court would come to a different conclusion. He turned down Ninow’s application for leave to appeal against both his rape conviction and sentence.

Asked by IOL whether Ninow will now petition the Supreme Court of Appeal in Bloemfontein for leave to appeal, his lawyer, Herman Alberts, instructed by Legal Aid, said he would have to take instructions from his client before making a decision regarding the next step.

Ninow was sentenced to life in prison a month after he was found guilty of rape, possession of drugs and defeating the ends of justice in connection with the rape of a then 7-year-old girl in the female toilets at the Dros restaurant in Silverton, Pretoria.

Ninow was not present in court.