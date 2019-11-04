Convicted racist Vicki Momberg not found at two addresses that cops obtained









Convicted racist Vicki Momberg. Picture: African News Agency (ANA) Archives Johannesburg - Convicted racist Vicki Momberg is allegedly evading arrest and serving her prison time. Police spokesperson Mathapelo Peters said Momberg has not been found at two addresses that SAPS obtained. The one address is for a property in Bedfordview and the other in Krugersdorp. Peters said police had visited the addresses on numerous occasions with the last time being last week and she was not there. The Sunday Times reported that a warrant of arrest had been issued on August 1 after her failed bid to stay out of prison. She said police will continue tracking her down.

Momberg, a real estate agent, was found guilty on four counts of crimen injuria after she called police officers by the “k” word. This was after she made several telephone calls in February 2016 to the police’s 10111 number following a smash-and-grab incident.

During the telephone calls she insulted and swore at the officers and she referred to them as “f... k.....s”.

She was sentenced in March 2018 to three years in prison, of which one year was suspended, following her racist tirade.

Momberg, meanwhile, has had at least six different legal teams since her trial and leading up to her appeal. She at a stage asked to represent herself, as she was not interested in legal aid. She said the legal aid system in the country is inadequate and unhelpful.

Due to a breakdown in their client-attorney relationship, her last legal team also withdrew from the appeal proceedings.

She was also accused of insulting a social worker who was assigned to her case.

IOL and Pretoria News