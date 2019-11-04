Johannesburg - Convicted racist Vicki Momberg is allegedly evading arrest and serving her prison time.
Police spokesperson Mathapelo Peters said Momberg has not been found at two addresses that SAPS obtained. The one address is for a property in Bedfordview and the other in Krugersdorp.
Peters said police had visited the addresses on numerous occasions with the last time being last week and she was not there.
The Sunday Times reported that a warrant of arrest had been issued on August 1 after her failed bid to stay out of prison.
She said police will continue tracking her down.