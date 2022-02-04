Cop killed during cash in-transit heist in Sasolburg

A Free State police officer was gunned down and another wounded following a cash-in-transit heist on the R57 near Sasolburg on Friday morning. According to national police spokesperson Colonel Athlenda Mathe, at around 09:45 in the morning, a cash van was travelling along the R57 from Vanderbijlpark towards Sasolburg when it was attacked by a group of heavily armed men.

Two police officers responded to the robbery, and upon arrival at the scene, they were confronted by armed robbers who opened fire on them. “A police officer in his 30s was fatally shot and declared dead on the scene. A second officer was wounded and was treated on the scene, before he and other three security officers were transported to the nearest hospital. “The suspects fled the scene with an undisclosed amount of money in a white Toyota Fortuner and a red Hyundai SUV,” Mathe said.