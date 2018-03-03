Pretoria - Police in Pretoria are investigating a case of murder and attempted murder following an attack on two on duty police officers at the corner of Leyds and Esselen streets in Sunnyside, Pretoria just after 11pm on Friday night.

Preliminary reports indicated that the two constables were conducting stop-and-search duties in the area when they were attacked by the suspect(s) who then fled the scene," Brigadier Mathapelo Peters said on Saturday.

"A 34-year old male constable succumbed to injuries at the hospital, while a 41-year old male [constable] is in a stable condition in hospital. Circumstances surrounding the incident are under investigation."

The management of the South African Police Service (SAPS) in Gauteng was saddened by the death of yet another on duty officer, and prayed for the speedy recovery of the officer in hospital.

Anyone who might have witnessed the incident or had knowledge of the identity or whereabouts of the suspect(s) was urged to come forward and report to Sunnyside police or the nearest police station, or to call the Crime Stop 08600-10111, Peters said.

African News Agency/ANA