Cops launch manhunt for killer who gunned down Gauteng fitness trainer during live training session

Durban - Police in Gauteng are searching for a suspect who shot dead a well-known fitness trainer in Saulsville in Tshwane on Wednesday. In a short clip of the murder which has been circulating on social media, 40-year-old trainer, Lawrence Masinge, is seen lying on the floor. A man, dressed in a grey track suit pants with a white T-shirt and a black wind-breaker enters view. He fires a single shot.

Police said Masinge died at the scene. Gauteng SAPS spokesperson, Lieutenant Colonel Mavela Masondo, said the motive for the killing cannot be confirmed at this stage. "Police are appealing to anyone who might have information that can help in the investigation or assist apprehend the suspect to please call the nearest police station or crime stop on 08600 10111. Information can also be given anonymously via MySAPS App that can be downloaded from any smartphone," Masondo said.

Those who had been taking part in the online fitness session have expressed shock at the incident. Taking to Twitter, one of Masinge's clients said it was the most horrific scene she had ever witnessed. "We were being trained by an amazing trainer Lawrence Masinge and he was brutally murdered live mid Zoom cardio session. I pray for his family to be comforted. We are robbed!," she tweeted.

Last night I witnessed the most horrific scene ever.. ... We were being trained by an amazing trainer Lawrence Masinge and he was brutally murdered live mid Zoom cardio session. I pray for his family to be comforted. We are robbed! 💔#justiceforlawrencemasinge — Phuthi (@phuthi85) November 11, 2021 Lawrence Masinge was brutally murdered in his home yesterday evening whilst conducting an online fitness class.



Anyone with information is requested to contact the police.#JusticeForLawrenceMasinge#RIPLawrenceMasinge



🕊🕊🕊 🕊 pic.twitter.com/L7xCIQW8ex — Tumi Sole (@tumisole) November 11, 2021