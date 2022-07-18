Cops round up farmer and 97 illegal miners on Gauteng farm; seize 570 rounds of ammunition

Police spokesperson, Colonel Athlenda Mathe, said a team of specialised units swooped on the Gauteng property following information about illegal mining.

Durban - A 62-year-old farmer and 97 illegal miners have been arrested following a multi-disciplinary sting at a Heidelberg farm.

"Upon further interrogation and inspection, the team seized mining equipment and implements as well as also discovered that all the suspects between the ages of 18 and 35 are all Lesotho nationals and majority were in the country illegally," she said.

Police seized 570 rounds of ammunition which will be sent for ballistic testing to determine if they had been used in previous crimes.

Mathe added that the farmer was found with illegal ammunition and gold bearing equipment.