Cops seize R800k worth of alcohol from Sandton nightclub

By Siviwe Feketha Time of article published 1h ago

Johannesburg - Alcohol worth more than R800 000 was seized by the police at a Sandton nightclub which they raided in the early hours of Sunday morning.

Black Door Lounge was busted after it emerged that it was operating beyond the 12pm curfew time despite it being not allowed to open its doors at all under the current regulations of the national lockdown.

Video footage taken at the night club showed patrons who packed the venue to capacity with many of them without face masks.

Police Minister Bheki Cele said there were around 300 people inside the venue during the raid, with also no social distancing.

“I tell you that the second wave, we would not really survive if it comes. Besides breaking the Covid-19 law, people are breaking the real law to be here after curfew,” Cele said.

The current curfew is effective between 12pm and 4am.

The owner of the nightclub was arrested and has now been charged for the contravention of the Disaster management Act.

According to Gauteng community safety MEC Faith Mazibuko, the club’s owner could not present a liquor licence when requested.

On Saturday, Cele and Mazibuko were part of Saturday night’s #OkaeMolao operation, which is aimed at monitoring compliance with the Covid-19 regulations by motorists, businesses and citizens.

The operation included roadblocks and visits to establishments that sold alcohol.

Several motorists have been arrested for drunk driving and other crimes during the operations, with several liquor outlets also fined for being on the wrong side of the law.

Political Bureau

