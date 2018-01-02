SAPS and Tshwane Metro Police spokespersons Brigadier Vishnu Naidoo and Senior Superintendent Isaac Mahamba said yesterday the operations had already yielded numerous arrests and had to continue.

Naidoo said national police commissioner General Khehla Sitole had visited police and policing authorities in areas across the nation to show his support and appreciation for their dedication.

He said: “These operations are primarily aimed at stamping the authority of the state in an effort to ensure that the people of South Africa are and feel safe as required of the police in Outcome 3 of the National Development Plan 2030.”

He said the commissioner’s visits also intended to support more than 11 000 policemen and women working together with other law enforcement agencies including traffic officers, the South African Revenue Services, Immigration and the National Prosecuting Authority.

Sacrifice

“These men and women have sacrificed their time with their loved ones to ensure that all people in South Africa are able to enjoy the festive period in a safe and secure environment.

“So far, tens of thousands of suspects have been arrested throughout the country. Various incriminating items, including drugs, firearms, stolen and hijacked vehicles, suspected stolen property, among others, have been recovered.”

Naidoo said he was proud of the SAPS detectives and tracking teams who were hard at work tracing and arresting wanted suspects. One was Mondli Mthethwa who was wanted for his alleged involvement in at least two cases of murder in the Glebeland’s Hostel as well as in Bhekithemba in KwaZulu-Natal.

Sitole said: “I am very pleased with the execution of the operations throughout the country thus far.”

Captain Daniel Mavimbela of Sunnyside SAPS said there was a high volume of theft out of motor vehicles and street robberies in the city. Some perpetrators arrested for committing these crimes were people who posed as car guards.

