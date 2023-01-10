Cape Town - The unemployed youth of Cosmo City have recently spent much of their days filling up potholes with bricks in exchange for coins from motorists. Cosmo City is a township situated just north of Johannesburg between North Riding and Roodepoort.

The township’s roads have been in a perpetual state of ruin dor years, but have only worsened after December’s heavy rains and floods, making it difficult for drivers to navigate the worn-out roads. This is not Malawi. It is 15kms away from SANDTON.



Can one even call this a pothole? Surely not. pic.twitter.com/fbLFynWGpN — Sihle To You ✍🏿️📝 (@SihleSays) December 15, 2021 The South African news website reported that inorder to escape potholes and trenches on the damaged roads, drivers have resorted to driving on sidewalks, endangering pedestrians as well. Instead of waiting for the City of Johannesburg to act which is long overdue, some youth in the area have started filling potholes with trash and bricks in an attempt to make the roads usable again for motorists.

One resident reported earnings of over R200. In expressing their feelings about this issue, Twitter users said that: “And some will come and blame apartheid for this. Cry about how their mother was a domestic worker. Instead of addressing the issue at hand,“ @Sethojane said.

And some will come and blame apartheid for this. Cry about how their mother was a domestic worker. Instead of addressing the issue at hand.. — Monx ST (@Sethojane) January 9, 2023 “Atleast is mentioned because since I started trading there 2020 there's been a deterioration of street roads. Some streets I couldn't enter with my small bantam. It's gonna take years to redo them because it is almost all the streets that are affected,” @maema_simon said. Atleastit is mentioned because since I started trading there 2020 there's been a deterioration of street roads. Some streets I couldn't enter with my small bantam. It's gonna take years to redo them because it is almost all the streets that are affected. — Simon Maema (@maema_simon) January 8, 2023 “We have an Asphalt plant close to Cosmo and all the equipment and expertise to fix this.There has to be a political will and budget though,” @Trev71382233 said. We have an Asphalt plant close to Cosmo and all the equipment and expertise to fix this.There has to be a political will and budget though — Triphazard (@Trev71382233) January 8, 2023 “It's a shame because back in the early 2000s it was really beautiful when they first erected those cosmopolitan project houses. Now untidiness has become a problem. The very same residents who are crying, they're the ones who will cast ANC ballot papers,” @troubledcole said.

It's a shame because back in the early 2000s it was really beautiful when they first erected those cosmopolitan project houses. Now untidiness has become a problem. The very same residents who are crying They're the ones who will cast ANC ballot papers — Cole (@troubledcole) January 8, 2023 Meanwhile in August, IOL reported that Katlego Khoza of Lethabong, just outside Rustenburg in the North West, is risking his life filling potholes with sand on the busy D1332 road. Khoza, armed with a spade and a bucket, dodges cars as he fills the potholes with sand, in the hope that motorists will hand him a few coins for his efforts. Khoza takes home between R60 and R200 from the money motorists toss his way in appreciation of his work.