Johannesburg - Sandile Mantsoe was "relaxed, confident and at ease" when he showed police the eerie spot where he dumped and burnt Karabo Mokoena's body.

This emerged from Colonel Andre De Klerk, the officer who took down Mantsoe's statement before and during the pointing out of the gruesome scene.

De Klerk was testifying on Wednesday at the High Court in Joburg during day seven of Mantsoe's trial into the murder of his former girlfriend Karabo.

De Klerk relayed the meticulous manner in which Mantsoe detailed the steps he took before disposing of Karabo's body, including taking a tyre and pool acid from a shed in his mother's house.

De Klerk, along with a photographer and two officers, went to Mantsoe's upmarket Sandton apartment to take pictures and for the murder accused to relay the steps of disposing Karabo's body.

Mantsoe bought petrol from a BP filling station on Grayston drive, before driving Karabo's body to the open veld ditch on Corlett Drive, according to De Klerk's statement.

"What is this place?" police asked Mantsoe.

"It is a dumping area. I know it well because I grew up here," he responded.

On how he burnt the body, Mantsoe said: "She was facing the road. I then put petrol, burnt her and walked away."

Mantsoe is also facing charges of assault and defeating the ends of justice.

