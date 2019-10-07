PRETORIA - A legal representative for Janusz Walus, the man who killed SA Communist Party leader Chris Hani more than two decades ago, told the High Court in Pretoria that former Minister of Justice and Correctional Services Michael Masutha was subjective and biased in his decision not to grant the killer parole.
On Monday, Advocate Roelof Du Plessis argued that Masutha's reasons in denying Walus parole did not reflect on positive aspects in the psychological reports presented to him. He said Masutha concentrated on negative aspects that were not favourable to Walus.
Walus is seeking the court's intervention in his bid to be released on parole from the Kgosi Mampuru II maximum facility and deported back to his place of birth in Poland.
This followed Masutha’s decision to turn down Walus’ second bid at parole on January 16 this year.
Du Plessis said the reports prepared by psychologists Joel Mbele and Zelda Buitendag both concluded that Walus's risk of offending again was low.