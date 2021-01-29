Court orders Motsoeneng to pay back the money

FORMER SABC chief operations officer, Hlaudi Motsoeneng, has been ordered to pay back more than R800 000 which had been used to pay for legal fees while he was in the employ of the national broadcaster.

According to the Special Investigating Unit, the order, granted by the High Court in Gauteng, stated that Motsoeneng has to pay back R851 981.73.

The unit said their investigations into the SABC found certain irregularities, including the unlawful use of SABC funds by Motsoeneng to fund his personal legal process.

"For purposes of recovering the money, the SIU together with the SABC, approached the High Court to recoup legal fees paid to Majavu Incorporated by the SABC when Mr Motsoeneng was fighting a decision to set aside his appointment as COO. Mr Motsoeneng unlawfully procured payment of legal fees by the SABC, even though the legal services were incurred in his personal capacity," the unit said.

Furthermore, the SABC had not instructed Majavu Incorporated, yet incurred an expenditure of R951 981.73 in legal fees. The invoices included an invoice for a refund of R100 000 in respect of a personal loan allegedly made by Majavu Incorporated to Motsoeneng.