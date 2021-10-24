Covid-19: Cases in SA decline as country records 300 new cases and 11 deaths

Cape Town – South Africa recorded 300 new Covid-19 cases and 11 Covid-19-related deaths in the past 24 hours, the National Institute for Communicable Diseases (NICD) said in a statement released on Sunday. This brings the total number of laboratory-confirmed cases to 2 919 632. The increase represents a 1.4% positivity rate.

“As per the National Department of Health, a further 11 Covid-19 related deaths have been reported, bringing total fatalities to 88 925 to date,“ said NICD senior communications manager Sinenhlanhla Jimoh in the statement. Jimoh said the majority of new cases today are from KwaZulu-Natal (23%), followed by Gauteng and Western Cape accounting for 19% each. Northern Cape accounted for 10%; Eastern Cape accounted for 9%; North West and Mpumalanga accounted for 6% each and Free State accounted for 5%.

Limpopo accounted for 3% of today’s new cases. A total of 18 364 359 tests have been conducted in both public and private sectors. The total number of cases today (300) is lower than yesterday (449) and lower than the average number of cases per day over the 7 preceding days (434).

The 7-day moving average daily number of cases has decreased. There has been an increase of 12 hospital admissions in the past 24 hours. The NICD urged the public to take preventative measures such as getting vaccinated for Covid-19, wearing your mask properly to cover your nose, and to gather in ventilated spaces if you have to attend an event; otherwise avoid unnecessary gatherings. It also urged the public to keep a social distance of one metre or more and to wash hands regularly through the day with soap and water.