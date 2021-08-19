Covid-19 in Gauteng: 1 756 new infections, more than 5 163 hospitalised

JOHANNESBURG – More than 5 163 have been hospitalised due to Covid-19 in Gauteng, while 1756 more have been infected with the virus in the province in the past 24 hours. Infections in the province have been on a gradual decline under the adjusted level 3 of the lockdown which was announced by President Cyril Ramaphosa a few weeks ago.

Gauteng Health spokesperson Motalatale Modiba said the total number of confirmed Covid-19 cases in Gauteng as of Monday, stood at 892 734. This as more than 861 481 people have recovered from the virus, while more than 18 269 have succumbed to the virus. “A total number of 5 163 people are currently hospitalised in the public and private facilities,” said Modiba.

Modiba said 2 435 people were hospitalised in public sector hospitals, while another 2728 people were in private facilities. In terms of vaccinations, Modiba said over 2.4 million had been vaccinated against the virus to date. This comes as Gauteng Premier David Makhura on Tuesday expressed that he was not happy with the number of vaccinations that was taking place in the province and wanted more people to take their jabs.

On Wednesday and again on Thursday, Gauteng Transport MEC Jack Mamabolo led a delegation of government officials who were part of a pop-up vaccination site campaign across Soweto. This comes as the government is on a concerted drive to expand the vaccination drive across the Gauteng province to ensure that no eligible persons are left out, and encourage those who have not yet been inoculated to get their vaccine jabs. At the pop-up site, taxi drivers, passengers and retail workers, came out in their numbers to get vaccinated.