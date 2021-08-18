Covid-19 in Gauteng: 4 997 hospitalised, 1 221 new infections

Johannesburg - More than 4 997 have been hospitalised due to Covid-19 in Gauteng, while 1 221 more have been infected with the virus in the province. Gauteng had been the province with the most new infections during South Africa’s third wave of the virus, which is mainly driven by the Delta variant of the coronavirus.

Infections in the province are now on a sharp decline under the adjusted level 3 of the lockdown which was announced by President Cyril Ramaphosa a few weeks ago. Gauteng Health spokesperson Motalatale Modiba said the total number of confirmed Covid-19 cases in Gauteng as of Monday, stood at 890 969. This as more than 860 526 people have recovered from the virus, while more than 18 200 have succumbed to the virus.

“A total number of 4 997 people are currently hospitalised in the public and private facilities,” said Modiba. Modiba said 2 306 people were hospitalised in the public sector hospitals, while another 2601 people were in private facilities. In terms of vaccinations, Modiba said over 2.4 million had been vaccinated against the virus to date.

This comes as Gauteng Premier David Makhura on Tuesday expressed that he was not happy with the number of vaccinations that was taking place in the province and wanted more people to take their jabs. “We are concerned about the vaccination rate that has slowed down because the milestone of one million vaccinations in Johannesburg is very important,” he said. On Wednesday, Gauteng Transport MEC Jack Mamabolo led a delegation of government officials who were part of a pop-up vaccination site campaign at the Bara Taxi Rank in Soweto.

This comes as the government is on a concerted drive to expand the vaccination drive across the Gauteng province to ensure that no eligible persons are left out, and encourage those who have not yet been inoculated to get their vaccine jabs. At the pop-up site, taxi drivers, passengers and retail workers, came out in their numbers to get vaccinated. The Gauteng province is allowing walk-ins at vaccination sites for people to be vaccinated, regardless of whether they have been registered on the Electronic Vaccination Data System (EVDS) system or not.