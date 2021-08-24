Covid-19 in Gauteng: 512 new infections as hospitalised patients drop to 4 258

THE number of patients hospitalised due to Covid-19 in Gauteng has dropped to 4 258, while 512 more people have been infected with the virus in the province in the past 24 hours. Infections in the province have been on a gradual decline under the adjusted level three of the lockdown which was announced by President Cyril Ramaphosa at the start of August.

Gauteng Health spokesperson Kwara Kekana said the total number of confirmed Covid-19 cases in Gauteng as of Tuesday stood at 898 668. This as more than 869 306 people have recovered from the virus, while more than 18 426 have succumbed to it. “A total number of 4 258 people are currently hospitalised in the public and private facilities,” said Kekana.

Gauteng Health spokesperson Motalatale Modiba said 1 969 people were hospitalised in the public sector hospitals, while another 2289 people were in private facilities. In terms of vaccinations, Modiba said over 2.7 million had been vaccinated against the virus to date. Gauteng Premier David Makhura last week said that he was not happy with the number of vaccinations taking place in the province and wanted more people to take their jabs.