Covid-19 in SA: 1 385 news cases, 59 deaths

The cumulative number of Covid-19 cases for South Africa has risen to 1 574 370, with 1 385 new cases confirmed on Saturday.

In his daily coronavirus statement, Health Minister Zweli Mkhize also said that 59 Covid-19 related deaths have been reported: Eastern Cape 3, Free State 8, Gauteng 30, Kwa-Zulu Natal 13, Limpopo 5, which brings the total to 54 125 deaths.

No deaths were reported in Mpumalanga, North West, Northern Cape and Western Cape on Saturday.

The number of tests conducted to date is 10 508 510. Of these 26 934 tests were completed since the last report.

There are currently 19 885 active cases across South Africa, while the cumulative recoveries stand at 1 500 360, representing a recovery rate of 95%.