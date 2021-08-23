Covid-19 in SA: 170 deaths, 10 748 new infections as 13 510 hospitalised

THE Department of Health said yesterday that 170 more people had succumbed to the coronavirus in South Africa, while over 10 748 more people were infected with the virus. This takes South Africa’s Covid-19 death toll to 79 421, while the new infections take confirmed infections since last March to over 2.69 million in the country.

According to the National Institute for Communicable Diseases (NICD), the majority of new cases were from KZN, Western Cape and the Eastern Cape. BREAKDOWN KZN – 31%

Western Cape – 22% Eastern Cape – 16% Gauteng – 10%

Mpumalanga – 6% Free State – 5% Northern Cape – 5%

North West – 4% Limpopo – 2% In terms of hospital admissions, the NICD said 219 more people were hospitalised, taking admissions for Covid-19 related illness to 13 510 across the country.

This includes 6 370 people hospitalised in private hospitals, as well as 7 140 people in public hospitals. The NICD said the 7-day moving average showed that the number of daily cases had increased. NICD spokesperson Sinenhlanhla Jimoh said: “The total number of cases today (n= 10 748) is lower than yesterday (n= 13 261) and lower than the average number of new cases per day over the seven preceding days (n= 12 198). The 7-day moving average daily number of cases has increased”.