Covid-19 in SA: 2 493 new infections, 115 more deaths
Health Minister Zweli Mkhize has announced 115 more Covid-19 related deaths and 2 493 new infections on Friday night, while adding that nine out of every 10 people infected with the virus are recovering from it.
This takes South Africa’s Covid-19 death toll to 21 083, and infections to over 772 252.
The number of recoveries in the country stands at 716 444, which accounts for nine out of every 10 people infected with the virus are recovering from it. The recovery rate now stands at 92.8%.
South Africa has 16th most Covid-19 infections in the world, with the likes of USA, Brazil, India, Russia, Spain, Columbia, Argentina, Peru, Mexico, France, Germany, Iran and Poland, having the most cases in the world. The USA has over 12.8 million cases, the most in the world.
The Department of Health said it had now tested over 5.3 million people in the private and public sector, with over 20 000 tests conducted in the past 24 hours.
The Gauteng province has the most deaths, with 4989, followed by the Western Cape, with 4546, Eastern Cape with 4424 and KZN, with 3319, have the most fatalities in the country.
Of the latest 115 deaths, Mkhize said the majority of the deceased came from the Eastern Cape Free State and Gauteng.
Eastern Cape - 45 deaths
Free State - 20
Gauteng - 19
Western Cape - 16
KZN - 10
Northern Cape - 5
“This brings the total to 21 083 deaths. We extend our condolences to the loved ones of the departed and thank the healthcare workers that treated the deceased patients.
“Our recoveries now stand at 716 444 which translates to a recovery rate of 92,8%,” said Mkhize.
