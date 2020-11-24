Covid-19 in SA: 2 493 new infections, 115 more deaths

Health Minister Zweli Mkhize has announced 115 more Covid-19 related deaths and 2 493 new infections on Friday night, while adding that nine out of every 10 people infected with the virus are recovering from it.

Johannesburg - Health Minister Zweli Mkhize has announced 115 more Covid-19 related deaths and 2 493 new infections on Friday night, which take the death toll in South Africa to over 21 083.

This takes South Africa’s Covid-19 death toll to 21 083, and infections to over 772 252.

The number of recoveries in the country stands at 716 444, which accounts for nine out of every 10 people infected with the virus are recovering from it. The recovery rate now stands at 92.8%.

South Africa has 16th most Covid-19 infections in the world, with the likes of USA, Brazil, India, Russia, Spain, Columbia, Argentina, Peru, Mexico, France, Germany, Iran and Poland, having the most cases in the world. The USA has over 12.8 million cases, the most in the world.